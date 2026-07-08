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Man found shot to death in Pittsburgh's Sheraden neighborhood

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.
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Mike Darnay

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Pittsburgh Police detectives are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Wednesday night in the city's Sheraden neighborhood.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said that Violent Crime Unit detectives and officers from Zone 6 were called to the area of Chartiers Avenue and Municipal Street shortly after 9 p.m. Wednesday following a 2-round ShotSpotter alert.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot in the head, Public Safety said.

The man, who officials said is believed to be between 40 and 50 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene. The man has not yet been identified.

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Pittsburgh Police detectives are investigating a deadly shooting in the city's Sheraden neighborhood.A spokesperson for Pittsburgh Public Safety said that a man was found shot to death near Chartiers Avenue and Municipal Street shortly after 9 p.m. on Wednesday. KDKA Photojournalist Gerome Williams

Public Safety said they believe another vehicle was involved in the shooting, but no suspect descriptions or vehicle descriptions have been released.

"We know that PRT has a great network of cameras and hopefully there's some good evidence there for them," said Pittsburgh Public Safety Public Information Officer Cara Cruz at the scene of the shooting. 

Public Safety said that detectives from the Crime Scene Unit arrived to process evidence and the investigation into the deadly shooting is ongoing.

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