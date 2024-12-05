Pittsburgh man accused of shooting at DEA agent indicted on attempted murder charges

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man has been indicted on attempted murder charges after authorities said he fired more than a dozen shots at a Drug Enforcement Administration agent in Pittsburgh's Carrick neighborhood this summer.

Drew Gordon, 22, was indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of attempted murder and assault of a federal officer or employee, United States Attorney Eric Olshan announced. The superseding indictment also charged him with possessing drugs and a gun.

According to prosecutors, on Aug. 30, Gordon fired 18 rounds at a DEA agent who was working on an unrelated investigation. The agent wasn't hit, but authorities said his vehicle was struck multiple times.

Investigators said evidence, including cell phone data and surveillance video, tied Gordon to the shooting.

When agents searched Gordon's home later that evening, prosecutors said they found over 100 bricks of fentanyl, about 85 grams of crack cocaine, some powder cocaine and about $10,000 in cash. They also seized two Glock pistols and an empty magazine.

"Drew Gordon allegedly fired as many as 18 shots at a DEA agent, striking the agent's vehicle multiple times, while the agent was simply doing his job: keeping our streets safe," said U.S. Attorney Eric Olshan in a press release.

"Violent assaults on law enforcement, whether federal, state, or local, pose a major threat to the safety of our communities. We will pursue those who unleash gun violence into our communities—regardless of whether they target law enforcement officers or civilians—with the full weight of federal law."