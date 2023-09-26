Pittsburgh man accused of running over his neighbor during an argument about a woman

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man is facing charges after police said he hit his neighbor with his car during an argument over a woman in Pittsburgh's Hazelwood neighborhood.

When police arrived at Bristol Street on Monday around 3:30 p.m., they said the victim told them he'd been run over twice by his neighbor, Kevin Garth.

The criminal complaint said the victim got into an argument with Garth "over accusations of interfering with Garth's current relationship with a woman," and Garth, who was in his Dodge Journey, threatened the victim before hitting him.

Police said Garth left the scene and was later taken into custody. The criminal complaint said Garth told officers he was arguing with the victim over a woman and the victim began damaging his car. Garth said he decided it was time to leave so he pulled out and the victim got in the way.

When asked why he left the scene, police said Garth told them he was only concerned about his vehicle and he had to get home.

The victim had a large cut on his arm and a minor cut on his hand, police said. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Another person told officers Garth's front tire ran over his foot. According to the criminal complaint, that man said his two children, a 5-year-old boy and 12-year-old girl, were in the "immediate vicinity," and he was afraid they could have been hit.

Another neighbor's fence and curb were heavily damaged by Garth's vehicle, police said. That witness told police he saw the victim punch Garth's vehicle and then the man whose foot was run over tried to de-escalate the situation.

Garth is facing several charges, including aggravated assault by vehicle, harassment, accidents involving death or personal injury, recklessly endangering another person and reckless driving.