Pittsburgh man gives free private music lessons to kids

Tucked away in a Penn Hills church, Michael Pattillo works to open doors for kids through music.

"Love these kids. Love their attitude and desire to do it," Pattillo said after giving a music lesson.

The Pittsburgh native has a passion for music. He attended CAPA and studied music at Mansfield University before making a change. He's now an accomplished chef and caterer. Now after slicing up food in the kitchen, he helps kids season their ears with symphonic sounds.

"It's the two things that get me out of bed in the morning, I suppose, other than my family and my wife," Pattillo said.

At no charge, he gives private music lessons. A quick Google search shows private lessons can be between $250 and $600 a month. Pattillo remembers how people taught him as a young child for no cost and wants to pay it forward.

"I love music. People have poured into me. I'm the better for it. I just want to do the same thing," Pattillo said.

He sees himself in the students as they have musical skills but need refining with instruction in a small setting. While every kid may not go on to be the next first chair of the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, he wants them to have confidence and grow — skills that can take them places in life. Pattillo credits music for his own success and growth.

"There is a lot of value in teaching music, what it can do. The discipline it will teach, and the doors it will open," Pattillo said.

Those open doors allow the music to echo in the hallways and forge a path for bright futures ahead.