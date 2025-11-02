Watch CBS News
Man found dead inside Sheraden home that caught fire, partially collapsed

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.
Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

A man who was previously unaccounted for has been found dead inside a home in Pittsburgh's Sheraden neighborhood that caught fire and partially collapsed early Saturday morning. 

First responders were first called to the home along Hillsboro Street just after midnight on Saturday. 

When police officers arrived at the home, they saw flames shooting from the second floor of the building, which partially collapsed due to the fire. 

screenshot-2025-11-02-182210.png
A man was found dead inside a home along Hillsboro Street in Pittsburgh's Sheraden Avenue after the house caught fire and partially collapsed early Saturday morning. KDKA Photojournalist Damian Catanza

Police said that officers used drones to try and find a man who was initially unaccounted for. Recovery efforts resumed Sunday around 1 p.m. and just before 3 p.m. the man's body was found. He has not yet been identified.

A spokesperson from Pittsburgh Public Safety said  that the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office will determine the man's cause and manner of death/

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. 

