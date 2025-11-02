Man found dead inside Sheraden home that caught fire, partially collapsed

A man who was previously unaccounted for has been found dead inside a home in Pittsburgh's Sheraden neighborhood that caught fire and partially collapsed early Saturday morning.

First responders were first called to the home along Hillsboro Street just after midnight on Saturday.

When police officers arrived at the home, they saw flames shooting from the second floor of the building, which partially collapsed due to the fire.

Police said that officers used drones to try and find a man who was initially unaccounted for. Recovery efforts resumed Sunday around 1 p.m. and just before 3 p.m. the man's body was found. He has not yet been identified.

A spokesperson from Pittsburgh Public Safety said that the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office will determine the man's cause and manner of death/

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.