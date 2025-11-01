One person remains unaccounted for after early morning fire in Pittsburgh's Sheraden neighborhood

A man is unaccounted for after a fire in Pittsburgh's Sheraden neighborhood early on Saturday morning.

According to the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police and the Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire, just after midnight, they were called to a two-alarm fire in the 700 block of Hillsboro Street in Sheraden.

A police unit in the area saw the fire coming from the second floor of the home.

As the fire burned, the home partially collapsed when the roof and third floor fell onto the second floor.

One man was believed to be inside, and as of around 11 a.m. on Saturday morning, he remains unaccounted for. Police search teams used a drone to attempt to locate him, but were unsuccessful.

Public safety said that the Department of Permits, Licenses, and Inspections has been notified, and the home will be demolished.

Two flare-ups occurred, one around 5 a.m. and another just after 7 a.m., but they were taken care of. Police are expected to remain on the scene until the building is officially demolished.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.