Pittsburgh man attempted to solicit sexual contact with preteen girl, officials say

A Pittsburgh man is accused of using an online chat platform to try to solicit sexual contact with a preteen girl, Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday announced on Monday.

Eric T. Gillespie, 57, faces four felonies, including multiple counts of unlawful contact with a minor. A magisterial district judge denied bail at Gillespie's arraignment, citing flight risk and public safety concerns, according to a media release from Sunday's office.

Investigators said an agent with the Office of Attorney General posed as an adult on an online chat platform often used by offenders seeking to meet children. Gillespie allegedly attempted to arrange a meeting with a preteen girl in Lebanon County, officials said.

"Our Child Predator Section proactively uncovered this defendant who, under an online pseudonym, was lurking online to access children," Sunday said in a statement. "This case is yet another example of the dangers that exist online in anonymous chat platforms and other communication venues."

The investigation, conducted with assistance from the Lebanon County District Attorney's Office, revealed that Gillespie alluded to methods he used to access children, while additional evidence was found suggesting prior contact with children, officials said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of Attorney General at 800-385-1044 and ask for Agent Roby.