Man arrested, charged with robbing First National Bank in Bloomfield

Man charged with robbing First National Bank in Bloomfield

Man charged with robbing First National Bank in Bloomfield

Man charged with robbing First National Bank in Bloomfield

A man was arrested and charged with robbing the First National Bank in Pittsburgh's Bloomfield neighborhood on Thursday.

Pittsburgh Police said that officers were called to the bank along Liberty Avenue around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday for a reported bank robbery.

Bank employees told officers who responded to the scene that they were robbed by a man wearing a suit who gave a note to a teller demanding cash and saying that he had a gun.

A man was charged with robbing the First National Bank along Liberty Avenue in Pittsburgh's Bloomfield neighborhood. KDKA Photojournalist Jeremy Stockdill

Police say the man, later identified as Aaron Roth, got away with almost $5,000, but was quickly arrested.

No one was injured during the robbery.

Police say its the second time this year that Roth has robbed a bank.

Court records show Roth was arrested and freed on non-monetary bond in April after stealing $500 from a Chase Bank in Shadyside.