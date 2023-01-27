Pittsburgh man facing dozens of charges after police chase and crash

Pittsburgh man facing dozens of charges after police chase and crash

Pittsburgh man facing dozens of charges after police chase and crash

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Pittsburgh man is facing 35 separate charges stemming from a police chase and crash earlier this month.

Police said David Long drove away from officers after they tried to pull him over for reckless driving on Frankstown Avenue.

According to the criminal complaint, Long crashed head-on into another car then ran away. Two people in the other car were injured.

Police said they found three large bags of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and $370 of cash in Long's car.

He's facing a list of charges including aggravated assault, assault by vehicle, reckless endangerment and fleeing police.