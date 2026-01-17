Man with multiple warrants found hiding in attic on Pittsburgh's North Side

A Pittsburgh man wanted on multiple warrants was arrested Friday morning after detectives found him hiding in an attic on the city's North Side, Allegheny County Sheriff Kevin M. Kraus said.

Davon James, 32, had been a fugitive for about a month after probation-violation warrants were issued in two separate cases involving guilty pleas to firearms violations, Kraus said.

James also is wanted by the city of Pittsburgh on charges including strangulation, simple assault and robbery.

Detectives developed information this week that James was inside a residence on Hubbard Street. They went to the home Friday morning and, after speaking with a woman who answered the door, were allowed inside to search for him.

An initial search did not locate James. Detectives then noticed an attic access opening in the second-floor ceiling and used a ladder to look inside.

While checking the attic, detectives saw what appeared to be hair braids sticking out from the insulation. James was found completely covered by insulation, authorities said.

After several minutes of commands from detectives, James came out of the attic and was taken into custody. He was transported to the Allegheny County Jail.