Pittsburgh-area Lyft driver stabbed in the neck during fight with passenger, Pennsylvania State Police say

Pennsylvania State Police said that a Lyft driver was stabbed in the neck late Sunday night during a fight with a passenger.

State Police said in a release early Monday morning that Saul Baxin, 31, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault in connection with the stabbing.

According to the release, State Police troopers were called to the area near the Neville Island exit of Interstate 79 just after 11 p.m. Sunday for what they called an "assault incident."

State Police said that through their investigation, they leanred that a Lyft driver had been stabbed in the right side of his neck after a fight with a passenger.

The suspect in the stabbing, identified as Saul Baxin, 31, left the Lyft vehicle on foot towards the area of Coraopolis Road, State Police said.

State Police said Baxin was hit by a passing vehicle while in the area of Coraopolis Road, where he was taken into custody by police.

The Lyft driver who was stabbed was last said to be in stable condition.

Court documents show that Baxin is awaiting arraignment on aggravated assault, simple assault, and criminal mischief charges.