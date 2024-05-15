Pittsburgh lottery player wins $3 million in Mega Millions drawing

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Pittsburgh area Pennsylvania Lottery player won a big jackpot this week.

A Mega Millions ticket sold at the Kuhn's Market on Banksville Road sold the ticket that matched all five white balls drawn, 13-19-43-62-64, but not the yellow Mega Ball - still making the ticket worth $3 million.

Without the player purchasing the $1 Megaplier option, the ticket still would have been worth a winning of $1 million.

The Megaplier option is a feature that gives players the chance to increase any value of a non-jackpot prize of up to five times the amount for one dollar.

Kuhn's Market will also get a $10,000 selling bonus for selling the winning ticket.

More than 38,000 Pennsylvania Lottery Mega Millions tickets won prizes in this drawing, including 7,900 tickets being purchased with the Megaplier option.

The Mega Millions jackpot is now up to $393 million and the next drawing is set for Friday, May 17.

Interested players can check out how to get tickets for Friday's drawing on the Pennsylvania Lottery website at this link.