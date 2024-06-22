Pittsburgh looking at two more hot and humid days, but high heat begins to break Sunday

By: KDKA First Alert Meteorologist Carl Lam

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The heat and humidity are the main story for your Saturday. You will feel the humidity, it's the "air you can wear" feeling where your clothes just cling right to you when you walk outside and it feels like you're being handed a hot bowl of soup while you're hanging out in the sauna. You get the idea!

An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect until 8 p.m. For Allegheny, Beaver, Washington, and Westmoreland Counties. Temperatures will be warming up into the mid-90s and the heat index will be approaching 100°.

Excessive Heat Warnings remain in place until 8 p.m. tonight KDKA Weather Center

A Heat Advisory remains in place for our areas around Western Pennsylvania for hot conditions but just outside of that Excessive Heat Warning criteria. This is also in effect until 8 p.m. tonight.

Heat Advisory in place until 8 p.m. around the area KDKA Weather Center

But getting back to today, it will be a sizzler and those heat index values will be firmly into the upper 90s to approaching 100° around Downtown Pittsburgh. Stay cool, stay hydrated with plenty of water, and don't forget the sunscreen on a day like today too!

We will get some relief from the heat on Sunday but not much KDKA Weather Center

For Sunday, it will be warm and muggy still but we are tracking the potential for some stronger storms to roll through, especially as we head into the afternoon and evening. That rain is associated with a cold front that will bring in some cooler air into Pittsburgh and push out some of that humidity. Temperatures on Sunday will still be into the mid 80s and it will still feel like the low 90s until the rain rolls through.

Taking a look at some rain we may see later on today KDKA Weather Center

For Monday, it will be cooler and less humid, which means it will be far more comfortable! Monday is expected to be a dry day too and then temperatures will start to warm up as we head into Tuesday. Another chance for widespread rain comes for Wednesday.

7-day forecast: June 22, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

