Pittsburgh looking at a pleasant day on Thursday after a stormy night

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We will be adding to the 12 confirmed tornadoes that we have seen so far this year today after surveys are completed. It will be interesting to see if NWS goes multiple individual tornadoes or one longish track tornado.

It only takes one.

Yesterday's tornado (or multiple) will be the 13th tornado in Western Pennsylvania so far this year. The track is likely going to be very close to some of this year's earlier tornado paths. Seven of this year's confirmed tornados have happened in either Allegheny or Westmoreland County.

Looking ahead we have another chance for severe weather on Saturday. Saturday's severe weather chance is similar to yesterday's with strong wind being a big concern.

Severe weather outlook KDKA Weather Center

Unfortunately, the tornado risk on Saturday will be higher than yesterday's risk as data is showing higher low-level shear.

Severe weather indices like the K-Index, the HRRR Significant Tornado Parameter & Supercell Composite are all in the low to moderate range. We will have more on this on both Friday and Saturday throughout the day but just a reminder to please be weather aware.

For today, highs should be near 80 degrees. This afternoon will be pleasant and you'll be dry.

High temperatures expected on June 27, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

I do technically have an isolated shower chance in for this afternoon but if you see anything out there it will be in the way of a couple of sprinkles.

Noon temperatures will be in the mid-70s. Winds will be out of the north at around 7-15mph this afternoon.

The pleasant weather will stick around through Friday morning with Friday highs hitting the mid-80s. Dew points on Friday will be low, so your a/c units can take a break.

Looking ahead, this will be the coolest week in a while compared to the weekly average.

7-day forecast: June 27, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

