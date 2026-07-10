Woman accused of driving drunk, speeding in Liberty Bridge crash that killed two passengers

A woman has been charged with homicide by vehicle and is accused of driving drunk in connection with a deadly crash on the Liberty Bridge earlier this year.

Madison Rau, 23, is facing 18 total charges in connection with the deadly crash that occurred in early March where two people were killed.

Laila Jones, 25, died at the scene of the fiery crash and Jalen Wilkerson, 28, died at the hospital days after the incident. Both individuals, according to court paperwork, were passengers in the vehicle that Rau was driving.

Charges were filed Thursday by the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police and investigators said that Rau was traveling at a high rate of speed through the Liberty Tunnel before and leading up to the crash, adding that she was under the influence of alcohol while she was behind the wheel.

According to the criminal complaint filed by police, investigators determined that Rau had a blood alcohol level of .141% following the deadly crash.

Forensic data from Rau's vehicle, according to investigators, showed that she was driving upwards of 100 miles per hour through the tunnel before the crash and exited the tunnel at 93 miles per hour before slamming into another vehicle.

In addition to homicide by vehicle and DUI, Rau is also facing charges of aggravated assault by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter, reckless endangerment, careless driving, and reckless driving.

Court records show that Rau has yet to be arraigned on the charges she is facing and that a warrant has been issued for her arrest.