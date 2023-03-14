Pittsburgh launching community paramedicine program to help people 'falling through the cracks'

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh EMS and the Office of Community Health and Safety are launching a community paramedicine program to help people who are "falling through the cracks."

The city said the program will be designed to help people who are living with untreated chronic conditions and dying because they don't have access to resources. Even when there are resources, the city said they may be unable to get them and 911 may become their only lifeline.

EMS Community Paramedic Crew Chief John Mooney said paramedics and EMTs most often see these patients on an emergency call basis and can't help them long-term.

"It's devastating for first responders to regularly witness patients decline in health over multiple visits," Mooney said in a press release. "With this dedicated, full-time program, we will be able to provide ongoing support for patients, in collaboration with other Department of Public Safety bureaus, community partners, and health systems."

The community paramedic crew chief and other members of the Office of Community Health and Safety will work with EMS colleagues and other Department of Public Safety bureaus to provide patient care and build the program.

"A devastating number of our residents are in desperate need of assistance, be that medical, social, psychological or systems navigation," said Office of Community Health and Safety Manager Laura Drogowski.

"The ability to access promised resources can often take hours on the phone, knowing exactly who to call and what to say; even then people fall through the cracks. Falling through the cracks means that people die, alone, from treatable conditions. Our first responders see them every day. We are committed to changing these outcomes, providing advocacy, connecting patients with resources, and fighting for what is needed."