Three men arrested after breaking into old Knoxville Junior High School

Mike Darnay
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.
Three men were arrested Monday after Pittsburgh Police were called for a reported break-in in the city's Knoxville neighborhood.

Pittsburgh Police say the men broke into the old Knoxville Junior High School along Charles Street.

Police say SWAT officers were called while a protective sweep of the area was being conducted.

Three men were arrested Monday after Pittsburgh Police say they broke into the old Knoxville Junior High School.

The three men were taken into custody without incident a short time later.

According to court paperwork, the three men, identified as Sean Alvarez, Pearson Phillips, and Kai Oritz, are all facing criminal trespassing charges.

Police say the three men traveled to the Pittsburgh area from Kansas and Illinois to go into the building and take pictures, something they say they regularly do. 

All three men are awaiting arraignment. It's unclear when they're expected to face a judge for a preliminary hearing. 

