Pittsburgh's Kamin Science Center up for Best Science Museum in USA Today's 10Best awards

Pittsburgh's Kamin Science Center is in the running for national recognition as the best science museum in the country.

USA Today's 10Best is running an online poll where people can vote for the country's best science museum and one of Pittsburgh's own is near the top of the standings.

The Kamin Science Center, located on Pittsburgh's North Shore, was noted for its Buhl Planetarium, its BodyWorks exhibit, its Robot Hall of Fame, and more.

"Formerly known as the Carnegie Science Center, it's home to five levels of fun exhibits, as well as the Rangos Giant Cinema," USA Today said. "The museum hosts dozens of events all year round dedicated to all aspects of science."

Late last year, the Kamin Science Center opened a new exhibit called Sports360. The large and colorful hands-on experience combines sports with science with lots of learning to be had in the process.

"People love sports so much here in Pittsburgh that it seemed like a no brainer that we would also highlight the science and technology in sports," said Jason Brown, director of the Kamin Science Center and vice president of Carnegie Museums.

Online voting in the poll is open through 12 p.m. on Monday, February 9 and people can vote once per day.

USA Today said that the winning museums will be announced on Wednesday, February 18.

As of early Monday morning, the Kamin Science Center is listed third in the online poll rankings.

Pittsburgh's Moonshot Museum also included in voting

The Moonshot Museum on Pittsburgh's North Side is up for recognition in the online poll, sitting ninth in voting as of early Monday morning.

The museum, which is located at the headquarters of Astrobotic, is dedicated to the space industry and features interactive exhibits about things like construction of lunar spacecraft and simulated lunar missions.