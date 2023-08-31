Pittsburgh recognizes International Overdose Awareness Day

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — In the United States, more than 1 million people have died of a drug overdose since 1999, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Between 2008 and March 2023, a little over 6,800 accidental overdose deaths were reported in Allegheny County.

Kasandra Young said in 2021, her son Jared was among those reported overdose deaths.

"He always thought he could do it himself," Young said. "But they can't do it themselves."

Christy Blackham is another Pittsburgh-area woman who said she doesn't want another mother to lose their child like she lost her son, William, last year.

"If you are struggling with opioid usage, I am begging you to get help," Blackham pleaded. "I am begging you."

Help was what the people sitting behind the more than 20 tables set up outside the City/County Building were offering Thursday on International Overdose Awareness Day.

"With individuals who struggle with substance use or mental health, it's very closeted. Afraid to come out, afraid to come forward," said Alexander Perla with the Jade Wellness Center, an area addiction treatment facility.

In Allegheny County last year, according to OverdoseFreePA, close to 700 people died from an accidental overdose. A number, Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey said, was down compared to 2021.

"The numbers say that we have decreased in fatal overdoses in this county, and it couldn't happen if it wasn't for you," Gainey said.

During his speech Thursday, he also shared a message of encouragement and support for people battling addiction.

"If you came through addiction, there's nothing you cannot do. Nothing," he said.

He also commended the people and programs in the Pittsburgh area helping bring local overdose numbers down and saving lives before they are stolen by drugs.

"It couldn't happen if we didn't have people that didn't look at it as some 'prison situation,' but looked at it as rehabilitation, recovery and education to help people get to the next level," Gainey said.

Jade Wellness Center has three locations in the Pittsburgh region, offering a variety of individualized drug and alcohol outpatient treatment options for adults, children, teens and families struggling with chemical dependency issues at all stages of the addiction process.

But Perla said their facility is just one of many options.

"There's so many different categories for servicing," Perla said. "Here in Allegheny County, we have hundreds of resources spread out all over this beautiful county."

Resources Young said she continued to seek while wishing her son would have too.

"If you find yourself at a point you need help, you need to get help, you need to reach out to somebody," she said.

If you or someone you know is struggling and wants to get help, click here for additional resources and information.