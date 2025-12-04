Unfounded threat against plane carrying Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra prompts brief investigation

A flight carrying members of the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra was held briefly after landing Thursday as a precaution after an unfounded threat, police said.

Allegheny County police said the situation was resolved quickly. It began after a note found inside the terminal appeared potentially threatening, but after investigators traced it back to a Sun Country flight from New York City, it was determined there was no threat at all.

Video from the plane, which had just landed in Pittsburgh, shows an officer identifying himself as Allegheny County police. He informs passengers that there has been a threat and everyone on board needs to get off. He tells people to leave everything, including their phones, laptops and carry-on luggage.

Once the passengers were off the plane, they walked directly onto the tarmac, where buses were waiting so they could sit and keep warm while authorities swept the plane.

The bomb squad searched the cabin, luggage area and cargo hold. After a thorough sweep, the plane was cleared, and so were the passengers.

The Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra said that the orchestra, supporting staff, donors and board members were on the flight, coming home after a "a triumphant sold-out performance" at Carnegie Hall in New York City. They learned about the threat after landing, but everyone is safe.

"We are grateful to the authorities for their swift response and professionalism," the orchestra said in a statement.