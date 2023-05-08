Watch CBS News
Local News

Pittsburgh International Airport says emergency training overnight may create loud sounds, bright lights

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Pittsburgh International Airport said public safety training starting at 11 p.m. on Monday may include loud sounds, bright lights and emergency vehicles. 

The airport said its emergency responders and law enforcement officials will train at the Landside Terminal, which will be closed. 

There will be signs, public announcements and volunteers to make sure that people know all activity is related to training. 

The airport said its normal operations will not be impacted. 

The exercise is expected to wrap up before 4 a.m.

First published on May 8, 2023 / 5:44 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.