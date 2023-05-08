Pittsburgh International Airport says emergency training overnight may create loud sounds, bright lights

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Pittsburgh International Airport said public safety training starting at 11 p.m. on Monday may include loud sounds, bright lights and emergency vehicles.

The airport said its emergency responders and law enforcement officials will train at the Landside Terminal, which will be closed.

There will be signs, public announcements and volunteers to make sure that people know all activity is related to training.

The airport said its normal operations will not be impacted.

The exercise is expected to wrap up before 4 a.m.