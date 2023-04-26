CLEAR priority screening lane being added at Pittsburgh International Airport

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Travelers at Pittsburgh International Airport will soon have a faster way to get to their gates, with a CLEAR priority screening lane being added to the security checkpoint area this summer.

CLEAR uses biometric technology that allows travelers to proceed to security checkpoints without providing identification, instead using their fingerprints or scans of their eyes.

We're excited to announce… @Clear IS COMING TO PIT! Airports worldwide use CLEAR's biometrics scans to provide a quicker airport identity verification process to get passengers through security faster and easier. 👀 Read more here: https://t.co/Lbdxy9vMSr — Pittsburgh International Airport (@PITairport) April 21, 2023

To use CLEAR priority screening lanes, you must enroll in the company's CLEAR Plus program, which is for travelers who are 18 years of age or older. The program costs $16 per month.

When using a CLEAR lane, your fingerprint or scans of your eyes serve as your identification, and after verification of your identity is complete, a CLEAR associate will then take you to the front of the security line.

Using CLEAR does not allow you to by pass TSA screening, and unless you also have TSA PreCheck, you will still need to remove your shoes and your belt.

"CLEAR is something passengers have been asking for, and we are thrilled to be able to provide this added customer service at PIT," said Bryan Dietz, senior vice president, Air Service & Commercial Development.

"We're thrilled that Pittsburgh International Airport is partnering with CLEAR," said Kasra Moshkani, CLEAR's executive vice president of operations. "We look forward to joining the Pittsburgh community and working with the airport to bring our expedited verification lanes to Pittsburgh travelers."

Airport officials say that the addition of CLEAR is expected to create 30 to 35 jobs and say that CLEAR will share 10% of its revenue with the airport over the duration of the five-year term that the two organizations have agreed to.