Pittsburgh International Airport soon offering electric shuttle buses, new priority screening lane

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Travelers heading through Pittsburgh International Airport will soon see some new features that will enhance the experience of the airport as well as lessen the impact on the environment.

CLEAR technology at PIT

To speed up TSA security checkpoints, the airport will add a new priority screening lane thanks to an agreement with CLEAR, whose biometric identification technology allows its members to proceed to the TSA checkpoint through a priority lane without having to produce an ID, according to a press release from Blue Sky News. TSA checkpoints are not being replaced or eliminated, and passengers will still be asked to remove their shoes and belt.

"CLEAR is something passengers have been asking for, and we are thrilled to be able to provide this added customer service at PIT," said Bryan Dietz, senior vice president of Air Service & Commercial Development.

Travelers 18 years or older with a valid government ID can subscribe to an add-on service, CLEAR Plus, for $16 per month. The identity of the passenger is verified at a kiosk through their eyes or fingers. Once the identity is verified, a CLEAR associate will escort them to the front of the TSA screening line.

"We're thrilled that Pittsburgh International Airport is partnering with CLEAR," said Kasra Moshkani, CLEAR's executive vice president of operations. "We look forward to joining the Pittsburgh community and working with the airport to bring our expedited verification lanes to Pittsburgh travelers."

The CLEAR program is expected to create up to 35 jobs.

Electric shuttle buses

The airport will also be adding new shuttle buses to its fleet, as well as an electric charging station for all vehicles.

Thanks to funding from the Federal Aviation Administration, the airport will receive over $1.4 million toward the purchase of two electric shuttle buses and a rapid charging station.

"Sustainability is a key driver for PIT, and I'd like to thank our federal partners for recognizing the opportunities at airports to reduce our industry's carbon footprint," said Vince Gastgeb, Senior Vice President, Corporate & Government Relations.

The new rapid charging station, which is expected to open along with the new terminal, will be the 16th such station that will be made available for travelers with electric vehicles.