Pittsburgh International Airport, Pittsburgh food bank team up to help TSA workers during shutdown

Pittsburgh International Airport is hoping to help TSA agents, and some other federal workers affected by the government shutdown.

It's partnering with a local food bank to host a food pantry.

"We know that [TSA workers are] frustrated," Bob Kerlik, vice president of media relations for Pittsburgh International Airport, said.

The pantry is going to be in the airport's field maintenance office – a coordination between the airport and the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank.

The food bank's vice president of marketing and communications, Brian Gulish, said the food arrived Thursday morning at 7.

More than 8,000 pounds of food will be at the pantry – with many boxes of pre-packed food, canned food, dry food, and produce.

Pittsburgh International says it has not seen the long wait times that other airports have seen. As for what it has seen with TSA workers calling out?

"It's really been varying by day," Kerlik said.

Pittsburgh International has also been trying to help those staffers before the pantry opened too, providing free lunches twice a week, Kerlik said.

Both the airport and the food bank say they're going to be there for these workers through this time.

"We're here to partner with the airport as long as it's needed," Gulish said.

The plan is to keep doing this every couple of weeks – as long as it's necessary. This week, the pantry is open Thursday and Friday – with Friday's hours going from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.