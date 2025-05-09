Pennsylvania suing Pittsburgh interior design company over unfinished projects

Pennsylvania's Office of Attorney General is suing a Pittsburgh interior design company accused of taking money for projects that were never completed.

Attorney General Dave Sunday on Friday announced a lawsuit against Black Cherry Design, LLP and owner Lauren Piasecki, alleging the business failed to provide goods and complete projects.

The lawsuit comes after multiple consumers who contracted with Black Cherry Design for home renovation projects like bathroom remodels and living room designs filed complaints. In March, the Allegheny County District Attorney's Office charged Piasecki with stealing more than $400,000 from several clients across the Pittsburgh area.

According to the lawsuit, many consumers who worked with Black Cherry Design agreed to designate the business as their purchasing agent, which allowed the company to buy furniture and other items.

The lawsuit alleges consumers were required to prepay their entire invoice before their items would be purchased. But many items that were paid for were never delivered, and in some cases, they weren't even ordered, the attorney general's office said.

The lawsuit is seeking restitution and to bar Black Cherry Designs for accepting prepayments.

"Consumers paid this company large, upfront sums for home design jobs that were never completed," Attorney General Sunday said. "Black Cherry Design not only failed to deliver the products ordered — in some cases, they never even ordered the goods paid for in full by the customer."

Anyone who thinks they were a victim of Black Cherry Designs or Piasecki is asked to file a complaint online or call the Bureau of Consumer Protection at 1-800-441-2555.