Self-proclaimed Pittsburgh influencer indicted for stalking and harassing 11 women across multiple states

A self-proclaimed Pittsburgh social media influencer was indicted for the "relentless" stalking and harassment of nearly a dozen women across multiple states, federal prosecutors announced on Tuesday.

Thirty-one-year-old Brett Michael Dadig would meet women in gyms and stalk them, moving around to a different city whenever he was banned or reported to police, First Assistant U.S. Attorney Troy Rivetti said in a news release. He allegedly documented his desire to find a wife and his interactions with women on his social media accounts and podcasts.

According to the indictment, Dadig took advice from an artificial intelligence chatbot and tried to meet women at gyms. He's accused of harassing, intimidating and threatening them through social media posts and phone calls. Prosecutors said he would show up at their homes and workplaces and follow them, try to get them fired and post pictures of them online.

"Some of Dadig's threats and online content included references to breaking his victims' jaws and fingers, dead bodies, burning down gyms, strangling people, being 'God's assassin,' and his victims rotting in hell and suffering 'judgment day,'" the U.S. attorney's office wrote in a press release.

Two of his victims got protection from abuse orders from him, but prosecutors said Dadig violated both online and in person.

A federal grand jury indicted him on charges of cyberstalking, interstate stalking and interstate threats for allegedly harassing 11 women from Pennsylvania, Ohio, Florida, Iowa and New York.

"As charged in the Indictment, Dadig stalked and harassed more than 10 women by weaponizing modern technology and crossing state lines, and through a relentless course of conduct, he caused his victims to fear for their safety and suffer substantial emotional distress," Rivetti said in a press release.

"We remain committed to working with our law enforcement partners to protect our communities from menacing individuals such as Dadig," he added.