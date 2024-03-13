Pittsburgh in for a sunny and warm weather day before rain moves in to close out the week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today will be gorgeous and above normal with highs in the upper 60s and mostly sunny. It'll be a tad bit breezy but some could even touch 70!

Wind gusts throughout the day - March 13, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

Thursday we start off with mostly sunny skies and highs making a run for 70°. If we hit it today it's likely we also hit it tomorrow.

Conditions throughout the day on Wednesday KDKA Weather Center

Rain showers arrive in the afternoon and then pick up overnight Thursday into Friday with the chance for some thunderstorms into Friday morning. Right now it's looking like general t-storms.

Rain chances on Thursday KDKA Weather Center

Friday will still be mild in the upper 60s but rain showers will continue throughout the afternoon.

Saturday morning we start off in the low 40s for the St. Patrick's Day Parade! Highs are back to the upper 50s with partly sunny skies.

Sunday there could be a few more rain showers and then chilly on Monday with rain and snow showers possible in the morning with lows back in the mid-30s and highs in the mid-40s.

Towards the end of March, highs are cooling down back at or below average and the First Day of Spring also known as the Vernal Equinox will be Tuesday the 19th at 11:06 p.m.

7-day forecast: March 13, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

