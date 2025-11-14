Several Pittsburgh area hospitals get high grades for patient safety

A question that many people will ask when seeking medical care is, "How safe is this hospital?"

With Pittsburgh being known for healthcare, a recent study from The Leapfrog Group found that many of the hospitals around the city are very safe for their patients.

Grading on the classic A-F curve, 12 hospitals in western Pennsylvania, and even eastern Ohio, were given an A grade in Leapfrog's Fall 2025 report card.

Leapfrog grades hospitals on 30 performance metrics from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, and those include process measures, structural measures, and outcome measures. Simply put, factors such as responsiveness by hospital staff, the environment for patient care, and what happens to patients while they are receiving care.

Which Pittsburgh hospitals are the safest for patients?

Leading their report card was East Liverpool City Hospital in East Liverpool, Ohio.

In the Pittsburgh area, hospitals such as UPMC Passavant, UPMC Passavant Cranberry, UPMC St. Margaret, AHN Wexford Hospital, and Canonsburg General Hospital all received A grades.

The lowest grade given to any UPMC medical facility was a C given to UPMC Presbyterian and UPMC Shadyside.

Which Pittsburgh hospitals got the lowest safety grades?

While no hospitals in the Pittsburgh area got a failing grade, two hospitals in the Fall 2025 report card did receive a D grade: Penn Highlands Mon Valley and Weirton Medical Center.

According to Leapfrog, their grading system and process is voluntary, and while hospitals are not required to submit data to them, it is encouraged.

You can see the full ranking of Pittsburgh area hospitals and the full survey at this link.