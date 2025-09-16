Homicide charges filed in connection with death of missing man found in Ohio River

Homicide charges have been filed against a man accused of robbing and killing a man who was reported missing earlier this month and later found dead in the Ohio River.

According to court paperwork, Jose Soto, 25, has been charged with criminal homicide and robbery in connection with the death of Stephen Williams.

Pittsburgh Police and the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office said Williams, 42, was found dead in the Ohio River near the Rivers Casino last week after he was reported missing days prior.

Stephen Williams was found dead in the Ohio River and police have charged another man with homicide in connection with his death. Pittsburgh Public Safety

The criminal complaint filed by police alleges that Soto and another man were seen on surveillance video assaulting and robbing Williams before throwing him into the nearby river.

Police say Soto is already being held in the Allegheny County Jail on separate charges.