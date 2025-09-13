Watch CBS News
Body pulled from Ohio River near Rivers Casino identified as missing man, being investigated as homicide

A missing persons case in Pittsburgh is now being investigated as a homicide, according to the coroner's office and police. 

The Pittsburgh Police Special Victims Unit had announced on September 9 that they were searching for 42-year-old Stephen Williams, who had been missing since September 5. 

stephenwilliams.png
Picture of Stephen Williams, provided by Pittsburgh Public Safety Pittsburgh Public Safety

According to police, Williams had last been seen around 11:15 p.m., leaving the Wyndham hotel downtown, and was seen again shortly after midnight on Strawberry Way by the U.S. Steel Building. 

Williams's cell phone was found in Point State Park later that night. 

On Tuesday, Pittsburgh River Rescue recovered a body from the Ohio River near the Rivers Casino. 

Days later, on Friday night, the Allegheny County Coroner's Office confirmed the body pulled from the river was 42-year-old Williams. The cause of death was determined to be drowning, but the manner of death was listed as a homicide. 

Pittsburgh police have confirmed to KDKA-TV that the death is being investigated as a homicide and that it is an active investigation. 

