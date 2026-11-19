The countdown is on to the official beginning of the holiday season in Pittsburgh with Light Up Night happening on Saturday.

And as always, the Peoples Gas Holiday Market will get things started when it opens for the season at 11 a.m. tomorrow.

Ahead of the market opening for holiday shoppers, vendors were in a fever pitch getting everything ready for the start of business.

To put it bluntly, vendors were hustling and bustling to get it all done. For some, it's like climbing on an old, trusted bicycle.

"This is my 15th year," said Linda Barnicott, who runs a booth in the market. "I am an original vendor."

Barnicott's heart and soul are on display at her booth, where she says she has 37 years of artwork, in every imaginable form.

"I have coasters, I have magnets," Barnicott said. "There's the ornaments down there."

At the "Cute As a Dumpling" booth, there are ornaments of the handmade, felt variety.

"We have over 50 different hand felted pierogies," said Kelly Sobczak. "We have Jesus with a pierogi, pierogi with a bottle of Heinz ketchup. We also do our pickles because we love pickles in Pittsburgh, and also ravioli because we love all dumplings."

Sobczak said this is the 12th or 13th year running the booth, alongside her three sisters.

These weeks when the market is up and running are critical when it comes to the yearly income for merchants.

"It is such a big part of our sales at Christmas time because we sell pierogi ornaments," Sobczak said.

But there's also an intangible benefit of catching up with fellow vendors and longtime customers.

"People are in such a good mood," Sobczak said.

Sara Zacchero said she spent a week helping get everything displayed at the Käthe Wohlfahrt booth.

"Eat, sleep, and breathe holiday market," Zacchero said.

Zacchero said she's very excited for the holidays and excited to check everything out at the market.

Vendors say they know their feet are going to be sore from hours of standing and know it will probably be a madhouse this weekend, thanks to ideal weather, but they can't wait.