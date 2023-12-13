Pittsburgh hires high-profile medical examiner in labor arbitration case against officers involved in Jim Rogers' tasing death

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The city of Pittsburgh has hired a high-profile medical examiner in its labor arbitration case against officers involved in the death of Jim Rogers in 2021. Those officers were initially fired but are now fighting to get their jobs back.

The city solicitor provided an update on the settlement case and labor arbitration during a press conference on Wednesday.

Pittsburgh police officers tased Jim Rogers when he allegedly became combative with them at the corner of Harriet Street and West Penn Place and allegedly passed several hospitals before taking him to UPMC Mercy across town.

The city hired Bennet Omalu, who played a part in the $1 billion settlement with the NFL over former players developing brain damage. It comes after the Fraternal Order of Police hired their own medical examiner for the upcoming binding arbitration for the officers still looking to get their jobs back.

The FOP says the Allegheny County Medical Examiner already determined the cause was an accident and not a homicide. The city says Omalu was hired due to his familiarity with the case.

The FOP meanwhile says the medical examiner's decision of an accident is more than sufficient and they believe the remaining arbitration cases will result in the officers involved being fully reinstated.