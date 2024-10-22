Two people were rescued from Pittsburgh hillside who claim they were being shot at

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Two people who say they were being shot at were rescued overnight after falling down a hillside along West Liberty Avenue in Pittsburgh.

Rescue crews were called to the area of West Liberty Avenue near Stetson Street for reports of two people stuck on a hillside in the city's Brookline neighborhood late Monday night, just before midnight.

Pittsburgh Bureau of EMS District Chief Russell Dimon says the two people claim they fell down the hillside while trying to get away from someone who was shooting at them.

Chief Dimon says that the first unit who arrived on scene found a man who was up on the hillside, around 35 feet high along a steep rock face.

A ladder truck was deployed to help gain access to the man and while working on rescuing him, crews found a woman at ground level who "appeared unwell," according to Chief Dimon.

Two people were rescued from a Pittsburgh hillside. The individuals claim they fell down the hill trying to get away from being shot at. KDKA Photojournalist Bryce Lutz

Chief Dimon says crews learned that the woman had fallen from the hillside, approximately a 30 to 35 foot drop.

The woman was treated by medics and taken to the hospital. Her injuries appear to be minor to moderate in nature, according to Chief Dimon.

The man who was stuck on the hillside was rescued by crews, who relied on their specialty training to safely get him off of the rock face. He was also treated by medics and taken to the hospital.

"Great job by our crews," Chief Dimon said of the rescue efforts.

It's unclear if police are investigating the allegations of shots being fired in the area.