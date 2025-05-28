Pittsburgh's Herron Avenue Bridge temporarily closed following inspection

Pittsburgh's Herron Avenue Bridge has been temporarily closed following an inspection. Inspection consultants have deemed the bridge to be structurally "deficient," according to a detour alert from Pittsburgh Regional Transit.

The bridge was closed at 8 a.m. Wednesday until further notice.

"Following emergent findings from the City's bridge inspection consultant and PennDOT, we are moving quickly to close the Herron Avenue Bridge in the interest of public safety," said Zack Workman, P.E., Acting Chief Engineer. "Barricades and 'Bridge Closed' signage will be in place starting Wednesday. A designated detour route will guide motorists via the Bloomfield Bridge."

The Department of Mobility and Infrastructure is currently in the preliminary engineering phase of a full bridge rehabilitation, which is set to begin in 2028.

DOMI, PennDOT, and the inspection team will explore other options for a safe and earlier reopening.

"Since the start of my administration, I've had to make the tough call to close bridges more than once—but I've never regretted putting public safety first," said Mayor Ed Gainey. "Proactive steps like this are how we ensure our infrastructure remains safe for every Pittsburgher."

For southbound traffic, a detour route will utilize Liberty Avenue to the Bloomfield Bridge to Bigelow Boulevard.

City of Pittsburgh / Department of Mobility and Infrastructure

A northbound detour will utilize Bigelow Boulevard to the Bloomfield Bridge to Liberty Avenue.

City of Pittsburgh / Department of Mobility and Infrastructure

The closure will impact the North Side, Oakland, and South Side (Route 54). The inbound and outbound stops at the Herron busway station will be discontinued.