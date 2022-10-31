Police investigating in Homewood after one shot

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One person was shot in Homewood North on Monday.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said police are on the 7100 block of Hermitage Street for a shooting.

SHOOTING: @PghPolice are on the 7100 block of Hermitage Street for a male shot. More information to follow. pic.twitter.com/zOdh7lCy5k — Pittsburgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) October 31, 2022

Details are limited, and there's no word on the victim's condition or any suspects.

Public Safety said more information will be released later.

