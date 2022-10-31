Watch CBS News
Police investigating in Homewood after one shot

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One person was shot in Homewood North on Monday.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said police are on the 7100 block of Hermitage Street for a shooting.

Details are limited, and there's no word on the victim's condition or any suspects. 

Public Safety said more information will be released later. 

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.  

First published on October 31, 2022 / 2:41 PM

