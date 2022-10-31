Police investigating in Homewood after one shot
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One person was shot in Homewood North on Monday.
Pittsburgh Public Safety said police are on the 7100 block of Hermitage Street for a shooting.
Details are limited, and there's no word on the victim's condition or any suspects.
Public Safety said more information will be released later.
Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.
