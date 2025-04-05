Watch CBS News
Pittsburghers take to the streets as part of nationwide "Hands Off" protests against Trump, Musk

By
Garrett Behanna
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh.
Garrett Behanna is a digital producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has been with the KDKA team since May 2022.
Pittsburghers were making their voices heard on Saturday afternoon as part of a nationwide protest against Elon Musk and President Trump's administration.

The event included a rally with several guest speakers, followed by a march to Mellon Square.

Co-hosted by Indivisible Pittsburgh and a coalition of grassroots partners, the demonstration and march are "part of a national mass activation in defiance of the Trump-Musk billionaire takeover and the Republican assault on our freedoms and our communities," according to a press release from event organizers.

Organizers describe the movement as pro-democracy and pro-worker. The group said that President Trump, Elon Musk, and congressional Republicans are "gutting services, raising prices, and racing towards slashing Medicaid, Social Security, and more."

Other Hands Off demonstrations across the Pittsburgh region included similar protests at the Westmoreland County Courthouse in Greensburg.

