"Yinzer Cemeteries" pay homage to Pittsburgh's past in unique Halloween displays

Patrick Damp
Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.
It just wouldn't be Halloween in Pittsburgh without some Yinzer flair. Whether it's kids dressing up as their favorite Penguin, Pirate, or Steelers player, or adults paying homage to their favorite Pittsburgh history, such as the infamous sinkhole bus, there's always a black and gold theme to be had. 

In Dormont, the ghosts of Pittsburgh's past were on full display as part of a Yinzer Cemetery. 

yinzercemetary.png
Pittsburgh's history laid to rest in Dormont KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

The creative lawn display remembered the past landmarks in the city, such as Forbes Field, Three Rivers Stadium, The Log Jammer, and Century III Mall. 

The display can be seen on Potomac Avenue in Dormont. 

Meanwhile, closer to the city, another "Yinzer Cemetery" exists in Pittsburgh's Morningside neighborhood. 

morningsidecemetery.png
Remembering Pittsburgh's past in Morningside KDKA Digital Producer Patrick Damp

Just like its counterpart in Dormont, it remembers even more localized places like the Millvale Hardees, the Morningside Avenue Rite Aid, and the South Side "Burger King." 

Those decorations can be found on Chislett Street in Morningside. 

