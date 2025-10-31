"Yinzer Cemeteries" pay homage to Pittsburgh's past in unique Halloween displays

It just wouldn't be Halloween in Pittsburgh without some Yinzer flair. Whether it's kids dressing up as their favorite Penguin, Pirate, or Steelers player, or adults paying homage to their favorite Pittsburgh history, such as the infamous sinkhole bus, there's always a black and gold theme to be had.

In Dormont, the ghosts of Pittsburgh's past were on full display as part of a Yinzer Cemetery.

Pittsburgh's history laid to rest in Dormont KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

The creative lawn display remembered the past landmarks in the city, such as Forbes Field, Three Rivers Stadium, The Log Jammer, and Century III Mall.

The display can be seen on Potomac Avenue in Dormont.

Meanwhile, closer to the city, another "Yinzer Cemetery" exists in Pittsburgh's Morningside neighborhood.

Remembering Pittsburgh's past in Morningside KDKA Digital Producer Patrick Damp

Just like its counterpart in Dormont, it remembers even more localized places like the Millvale Hardees, the Morningside Avenue Rite Aid, and the South Side "Burger King."

Those decorations can be found on Chislett Street in Morningside.