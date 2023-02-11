Pittsburgh Half-Marathon reintroduces walking division
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - For only the second time, the Pittsburgh Half-Marathon will have a walking division.
And for the first time, the marathon held a training kickoff walk on Saturday at the Mall at Robinson.
After a brief warmup, trainees were able to walk as many laps around the mall as they could. There was a selfie station, giveaways, and more, all celebrating the start of the training season.
The race is on May 7.
