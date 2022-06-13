Local groups have mixed reaction to compromise gun safety framework

WASHINGTON (KDKA) - Ten Republican senators, including U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, have announced their support for a bipartisan framework for gun safety laws.

The bipartisan framework as published is somewhat general, and, legislatively, it's the details that will determine how meaningful this compromise will be.

Still, both Second Amendment advocates and gun control proponents say they see items they like.

In the wake of the deadly shooting of school children and teachers in Uvalde, Texas, Jim Stoker with Firearm Owners against Crime, one of the strongest Second Amendment organizations in this state, likes some of the compromise provisions.

"The funding for school security being primary," Stoker told KDKA political editor Jon Delano. "A lot of schools hide behind the issue that we don't have the money to secure things. We don't even have the money for pencils. You'll get that story out of a lot of school districts, and I would argue that comes down to budgeting in some places. Others are financially strapped. The tax system doesn't support much."

"So federal money to go for that would be a big help," says Stoker.

Stoker says schools cannot be gun-free zones if you want to protect children.

"You need to have armed security there. We post armed guards in everything valuable in our lives, everything from money and jewelry to nuclear weaponry. But for some reason what we claim to be the most valuable thing in our lives, our children, we think a sign that says 'guns are not allowed' is going to make a difference," adds Stoker.

Calling it a positive first step, Josh Fleitman with CeaseFirePA, a leading gun safety group, likes federal funding for red flag laws that would allow a judge to remove guns from the hands of those adjudicated a danger to themselves or others.

"Part of the federal bipartisan framework is to provide an incentive to states to implement their own red flag laws and that's really really important here in Pennsylvania as we fight here in Harrisburg to pass life-saving red flag legislation to prevent suicides and mass shootings," says Fleitman.

Efforts to pass a red flag law have been stymied in the state legislature, but Fleitman thinks access to federal money to implement will help gain more support.

"It is a positive first step forward, so we are urging the Senate to pass this and then keep going," Fleitman says.

But one side thinks the compromise goes too far, while the other says it doesn't go far enough.

"It's certainly not the comprehensive solution that we need to address the gun violence crisis," says Fleitman.

"The push for red flag laws is an issue, major due process violations," notes Stoker.

Whatever happens in the U.S. Senate, there's agreement that this November's election will be key on guns, Voters in this state elect a governor, a U.S. Senator, all U.S. House members, all state House members and half the state Senate.

"I think they're huge," says Stoker. "Again, it's a very divided time. It's a very polarizing time in the United States."

"In Pennsylvania, one of the things that has protected us from these ridiculous red flag laws and things of this nature has been the ability to win the House and the Senate for those that support the Second Amendment," says Stoker.

"This needs to be the gun safety election in Pennsylvania," says Fleitman. "I urge anybody who cares about safer communities, safer schools, safer grocery stores and movie theaters and houses of worship to do your research on the candidates for state and local office and for the statewide offices. Support the candidates who are outspoken on gun violence prevention."

If this bipartisan compromise demonstrates anything, it shows that there may also be a middle ground between strong Second Amendment groups and gun safety advocates.

You have 21 weeks until the November election to sort out where the candidates stand on this issue.