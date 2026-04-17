Pittsburgh golf cart business prepares to transport fans and VIPs during NFL draft

A company that specializes in transportation with golf carts is making a big push to be ready for the NFL draft.

Shawn Gray, who owns Gray Hare Express, says he has only slept for three out of 84 hours going into Friday morning. And it might not get any better for a while as his company prepares to cart around fans and VIPs coming into town for the draft next week.

"Our week starts on Monday," Gray said. "We start running 18 hours a day."

But the good news is that Gray Hare Express is going to get a lot of business for the NFL Draft. Gray says his company was selected through the NFL Draft Source Program.

Gray says his business only has around five or six employees right now. For the draft, that number will get boosted to a range between 150 and 160 employees as part of a hiring process that's been going on for six months.

The six golf carts the company currently has will rise to a total anywhere between 100 and 125. It will end up keeping about nine of the new ones for a total of 15 after the draft, Gray said.

Gray says there will be a lot of normal visitors wanting to catch a ride, but also a lot of VIPs.

"We got a lot of them coming, and a lot of them are flying in by helicopter," he said.

Gray Hare will have a book filled with local business ads for those people to see in an effort to help push his customers to spend at other local businesses, Gray said.

"Let's face it, we're all in this together," he said.

Gray Hare has done other events like the U.S. Open golf tournament in Oakmont last year, in addition to other things on the North Shore and Downtown Pittsburgh.

The business has only been at it for about 13 or 14 months, and this is its biggest job to date.

"It's going to mean that we're going to be able to grow," Gray said.