If you have looked outside lately, you might not believe it, but the holiday season is almost here, and on Friday, the City-County Building hosted its annual gingerbread house display and competition.

It's become a tradition that people in the city look forward to every year.

"There is a rule, I just learned about this, that once this is complete, the mayor actually has to eat all the gingerbread houses, so I'm very excited about this," said Pittsburgh Mayor Corey O'Connor.

Even someone as busy as Mayor O'Connor would have had a hard time sampling all 300 of the entries in this year's contest.

Children, adults, and families baked, decorated, and brought in their gingerbread houses for an event that has now been around for nearly a quarter century.

"When kids in their classrooms are working on these for a couple of weeks, it really builds up that anticipation that the holidays are here, and it's a great way to kick off our big weekend in Pittsburgh with Light Up Night coming tomorrow," the mayor said.

The entries this year took us all over town, with models of the Cathedral of Learning and Fat Head's. For wrestling fans, there were models of WWE at PPG Paints Arena. There was also the Carnegie Museum of History and Art.

Clearview Federal Credit Union also helped pick the best of the best in this year's contest.

"The winner is...St. Edmunds School, the 3rd grade classroom - hold your applause," announced Erin Forrester, AVP of public relations and community at Clearview Federal Credit Union.

But the students were too excited to hold it in.

Their Squirrel Hill Shops were seen all over the display across the first floor, and it helped create the entire vibe for this year's event.

"It's really cool," Mayor O'Connor said. "I mean, the details the kids went through, of all ages, I think it's really unique to what they see every day, and when you go that much into detail, it shows they really care about the project."

The judges' scores were based on originality, difficulty, appearance, and neatness.

All 300 of the houses will remain on display at the City-County Building through January 8.