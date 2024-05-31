Pittsburgh gets ready to welcome Kenny Chesney with weather perfect for leaving the shoes behind

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Temperatures this morning are in the 40s in most places with some areas in the Laurel Highlands showing temperatures in the 30s.

There are Frost Advisories posted through 8 a.m. for parts of Somerset County along with Garrett County in Maryland. This is likely going to be the coldest morning we see in quite some time.

I have us dipping down to 44 degrees in Pittsburgh. Looking at just the last 10 years, we have seen our last sub 45° day of the season happening in May five times. Of the other five times, we only saw the last sub-45-degree day happen just one time after June 10th.

The average date for us seeing our last 45° day of the season is June 1st. The average first fall day falling to or below 45° is September 18th. The average days between the last spring day with a sub 45° day to the first fall day with one is 108 days.

This is happening almost exactly where you would expect it.

Highs today should hit the mid to low 70s. I have noon temperatures in the mid-60s. Skies will be mostly clear with low humidity levels.

Winds will be light and out of the northwest.

Saturday will remain dry and pleasant. It won't be as cool to start the day with Pittsburgh lows dipping below 50° but not below 45°. Saturday highs will be near 80 degrees. Humidity levels will return to the moderate to low range. The skies will be mostly cloudy.

Rain chances are set to return on Sunday with rain arriving as soon as 9 a.m. for Pittsburgh.

Rain showers will be light. We will not see any severe weather, but you may hear a rumble or two of thunder.

