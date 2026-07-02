Pittsburgh is promising its biggest fireworks show ever. Here's what the setup looks like.

We are just two days away from the Fourth of July, and that means fireworks. The final preparations are underway for the City of Pittsburgh's show, which is promised to be the largest in history. In all, five barges full of fireworks will be set off for this show.

Under the blistering sun, the true heat is packed on the barges along the Ohio River. Thousands upon thousands of fireworks will go off during the 25-minute show Saturday night, done by Starfire Corporation.

"Being down here, for our family to be able to perform for Pittsburgh is such an honor," Starfire Corporation vice president Vince Terrizzi Jr. said.

Planning started back in February for this event. The barges will go on the Mon, Allegheny and right near The Point, creating a triangle effect around the Golden Triangle.

In all, five barges full of fireworks will be set off for this show. (Photo: KDKA)

"We have one rooftop location that will surprise people and come in and out during the show," Terrizzi said.

In all, nine truckloads of fireworks were brought in to be part of the show. Inspectors with the Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire inspected and will do a final inspection before the show. For the inspector, it's her last show as she plans to retire in a few months.

"Going out with literally the biggest bang the city has ever seen," Lisa Epps-Cuda said with a laugh.

Starfire has done the about a half dozen of the city's shows over the years, and it never gets old for them.

"Listening to the crowd's response, boats cheering, those kind of things make it worth its while," Terrizzi said.

As for the weather, the big concern will be lightning; the fireworks can still be fired off in the rain. The show is set to go off at 9:35 on Saturday night.