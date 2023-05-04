Pittsburgh firefighter's legacy lives on through organ donation

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Firefighters constantly risk their lives to protect the lives of others and on this International Firefighters' Day, one man's passion to help others continues years after his death.

Joe King lived to help, "But he was just he was a humble man," his wife Denise King said.

He served for 40 years as a Pittsburgh firefighter and then led the city's firefighter's union. He made a career out of saving lives.

"He appreciated what others did and he really wanted to give of himself and help others as well," Denise King said.

And he did, even after his sudden passing in 2021. His lifetime of helping became a legacy his wife Denise King continues to share to this day.

"He's still here with us because of the things that he's done," she said.

Every year, thousands of lives are saved because of organ donation. And according to the Center for Organ Recovery and Education, more than 100,000 people nationally are currently waiting for a life-saving organ transplant.

Because Joe was an organ donor, his passion to protect and serve carried on in death.

"He would be so proud of the fact that someone has his tissues or someone has his ligaments," Denise said.

She says she's proud that her husband's generous decision to donate has the potential to inspire others too.

"It's just such a good way. We're only here for so long and it's a great way to continue on in others," she said.

"That's why, again, it's such a good legacy and don't be afraid. Don't be afraid to be an organ donor."

King encouraged people to learn more about organ donation and reach out to the Center for Organ Recovery and Education with any questions.