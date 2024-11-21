Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire Battalion Chief John Walsh dies of medical emergency at East Hills fire scene

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire Battalion Chief John Walsh has died after suffering a medical emergency while in command of the response to a house fire.

The Pittsburgh Firefighters union announced that Battallion Chief 3 John Walsh, who worked out of the bureau's Station #8 in East Liberty died after being taken to the hospital from a house fire scene along Wilkinsburg Avenue in the city's East Hills neighborhood.

Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire Battalion Chief John Walsh died of a medical emergency while in command of a fire scene in the city's East Hills neighborhood. Pittsburgh Fire Fighters / Facebook

The fire broke out just after 9 p.m. Wednesday and Chief Walsh suffered a medical emergency while in command of the scene.

The union said that Chief Walsh's "unwavering passion for the job, his courageous service, and his remarkable leadership over 37 dedicated years will never forgotten."

A procession led Chief Walsh's body from UPMC Presbyterian Hospital to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office early Thursday morning.

A procession led the body of Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire Battalion Chief 3 John Walsh from UPMC Presbyterian Hospital to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's office early Thursday morning.Chief Walsh died after suffering a medical emergency while in command of a fire scene in the city's East Hills neighborhood. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

Numerous fire departments and companies from around the area including the Swissvale Firefighters union, the Glendale Hose Company #1, and the City of McKeesport Bureau of Fire, among others, shared their thoughts and prayers for the Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire on social media.

Funeral plans for Chief Walsh have yet to be announced.