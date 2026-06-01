Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire Chief Darryl Jones placed on administrative leave

Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire Chief Darryl Jones is on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal review, Pittsburgh Public Safety confirmed on Monday.

Sources say the allegation isn't criminal in nature. The internal review stems from allegations against the chief involving his management of the fire bureau, sources say.

Assistant Chief Matt Davis will now step up as acting chief.

There is no timeline yet for how long Jones will be out on paid leave, but Pittsburgh's Office of Municipal Investigations will conduct the internal review.