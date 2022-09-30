Pittsburgh father sentenced in 7-month-old son's death

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Greenfield man will spend 16 to 32 months behind bars for the death of his infant son, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Luca Neidert died from blunt force trauma to the head in 2020 at just 7 weeks old. Cory Neidert told police that he was sleepwalking when he dropped his son. He told police of two other past sleepwalking incidents.

An autopsy showed the boy's cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head and was consistent with being thrown down a flight of steps, the Allegheny County Sheriff's Office said.

Cory Neidert pleaded no contest to involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment in June, according to the Post-Gazette.