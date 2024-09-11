Pittsburgh father charged after baby hospitalized with severe injuries from abuse

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A father is charged with abusing his 4-month-old son after Pittsburgh police said the baby was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Pittsburgh police said the 4-month-old baby arrived at a hospital "with visible signs of abuse" on Wednesday. The child was taken to Children's Hospital in critical condition with multiple severe injuries, police said. A doctor said the boy had four different skull fractures, according to the criminal complaint.

Detectives with the Violent Crime Unit took over the investigation and got a search warrant for the home on Yew Street. Police said the baby's father, 28-year-old Seth Williams, was found hiding in the apartment building's basement.

Williams was arrested and taken to the Allegheny County Jail. He's charged with five felony counts of aggravated assault and two counts of endangering the welfare of children.

The boy's mother told police she left the baby and her two other children with her boyfriend Willaims when she went to work. She said she got a call from him saying there was an emergency at home after the other children had knocked over the baby's bassinet.

During the investigation, police learned one of the other children had an eye injury. That child told police that their father had thrown them on the floor, causing the injury. The victim also told police their father threw the baby onto the floor.

Pittsburgh police said as of Wednesday afternoon, the child was still in "grave condition." The doctor said the baby's injuries are "not consistent with life and the prognosis is consistent with death," police wrote in the criminal complaint.

The investigation is ongoing.