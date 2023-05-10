Pittsburgh's 4 farmers markets return for the season this month

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburghers can get fresh fruits and vegetables at the city's four farmers markets kicking off this month.

The city said the markets will sell farm-fresh fruits, vegetables, meats, cheese and baked goods and some locations will also sell flowers, small gifts and hot food prepared to go.

The Squirrel Hill market opens a week early on Sunday for Mother's Day, and the city said there will be a photo booth and card crafting table for kids.

Then starting May 21, the city will have four weekly markets in Squirrel Hill on Sundays, East End on Mondays, Carrick on Wednesdays and North Side on Fridays.

More information and the hours can be found on the city's website.