Pittsburgh fans celebrate historic win as Team USA earns gold medal over Canada

In an overtime thriller at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, the United States men's hockey team made history, capturing a gold medal in a way that hadn't happened in 46 years.

Fans across the country and in western Pennsylvania erupted as the Americans defeated Canada 2-1 in overtime.

Forty-six years ago to the day, the "Miracle on Ice" shocked the world when Team USA defeated the Soviet Union at the 1980 Winter Olympics in Lake Placid, New York.

"Is that unbelievable? It happened on the exact same day?" said Lori Koyne.

Back in 1980, the Americans shocked a global powerhouse. Fast forward to 2026, déjà vu. Another red, white, and blue, gold victory over Canada.

"I was in college, and I actually partied when they beat the Russians, but this was just as good," said Steve Berkovitz.

"Best hockey game I've ever seen. They were killing it the entire game," said Dan Shea.

The watch party at Primanti Brothers in South Fayette was packed wall-to-wall with fans. The vibe was loud and proud, and rightfully so.

But it was a win some admit they didn't see coming.

"It was 2-1. The fact was Canada was much more impressive than the United States, but the U.S. has the grit and the strength to win this game," Berkovitz said. "There was no way they were going to win this game, but they did."

"We couldn't be more happy for the outcome," said Koyne.

The 2-1 overtime victory was sealed by a golden goal from Jack Hughes. Still, many fans pointed to the man in the net, Connor Hellebuyck, whose 41-save performance kept the U.S. alive.

"Man, Connor Hellebuyck. I mean, that stick save at the beginning of the third period, that's the reason we won that game," said Matthew Wregget.

And of course, this is Pittsburgh, so, despite the outcome, one name kept coming up: Sidney Crosby.

"I love Sidney Crosby. I do feel bad that he didn't play. If I'm honest, I wish Sidney had like three goals, and we won 4-3. That would've been the perfect outcome," said Koyne.

"We're not happy he got hurt, but happy he wasn't playing," said Rob Senge. "It felt a little sweeter that he wasn't on the ice when the U.S. won the gold."

Safe to say it's a satisfying win, 46 years in the making.